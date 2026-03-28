BMW Should Have Put The M3 V8 In A Mini, But Since They Didn't I'm Glad This One Exists

"It looks like it has always been in there," says Jonny Smith, admiring the fitment of a BMW S65 V8 in the engine compartment of a modern Mini Cooper. Built as a track-day car, this Mini is no longer a mere hot hatch; it's been imbued with the screaming heart of an M3. What's hotter than hot? Does that make it a fire hatch or a Diablo hatch? This 4.0-liter V8 makes 414 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, which is far more than the Mini had when it left the factory. And to accommodate the unique-for-a-Mini longitudinal engine layout, the car was given a rear-driven axle — no more front-wheel drive here.

"Would you rather show up to a track day at Snetterton in a GT3 RS, or piss them all off in this?" Chris Harris asks about the Bimmer-Mini. This car uses an old-school big-engine-in-a-little-car formula that has worked for a wide variety of supercars and race cars for a hundred years. There's no way to go wrong with a big engine in a little car, and when the execution is this seamless, the end result is one of the coolest things the world has ever seen.

Would you believe that the guy who owns this car is literally named Power? That seems like something a little too on-the-nose for even a James Bond villain, but sometimes life is stranger than fiction. This is a custom machine built not only for providing the owner with track day jollies, but he's also the guy behind Powerflex bushings, so it is used as a show-off machine for the business. It's definitely the kind of car that would show up at SEMA, and you would expect it to never actually run, but instead it runs flawlessly on the track during Harris' and Smith's time with it, and it's well-assembled enough to have debuted at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed.