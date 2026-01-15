5 Rare Pontiacs That Are Worth Six Figures

When you think of Pontiac, the first car that comes to your mind is probably the Firebird Trans Am. However, there are other Pontiacs as well, like the Catalina and GTO Judge, many of which, depending on their condition, can command well over six figures in value. Before we delve more into these special-edition Pontiacs, let's quickly recap the carmaker's history and, specifically, its role in the muscle car segment.

Pontiac didn't just have an active role in the muscle car era — it wrote the muscle car playbook. It started in the '60s with the iconic John DeLorean and his merry band of engineers at General Motors. The muscle car came to be as an act of rebellion against GM's cap on engine displacements in smaller-bodied cars. DeLorean and his team developed the Pontiac GTO, which first debuted in 1964. It was basically a mid-sized Pontiac Le Mans fitted with a massive 389-cubic-inch V8 disguised as an optional package, a car whose USP became its high power-to-weight ratio and heady performance in an affordable package. The 1964 Pontiac GTO laid the blueprint for the modern muscle car.

In 1926, General Motors introduced Pontiac as an affordable alternative to Oakland, which it acquired back in 1909. Pontiac's defining legacy came through its muscle cars like the GTO and Trans Am. In fact, during the 1970s oil crisis, when carmakers were downsizing their car engines, Pontiac introduced the high-performance Super Duty 455 in its Trans Am. However, the '80s were the start of Pontiac's decline, as its '80s and '90s cars consisted of rebadged Chevrolets. During the 2008 financial crisis, GM's restructuring included the discontinuation of the Pontiac brand.