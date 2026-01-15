5 Rare Pontiacs That Are Worth Six Figures
When you think of Pontiac, the first car that comes to your mind is probably the Firebird Trans Am. However, there are other Pontiacs as well, like the Catalina and GTO Judge, many of which, depending on their condition, can command well over six figures in value. Before we delve more into these special-edition Pontiacs, let's quickly recap the carmaker's history and, specifically, its role in the muscle car segment.
Pontiac didn't just have an active role in the muscle car era — it wrote the muscle car playbook. It started in the '60s with the iconic John DeLorean and his merry band of engineers at General Motors. The muscle car came to be as an act of rebellion against GM's cap on engine displacements in smaller-bodied cars. DeLorean and his team developed the Pontiac GTO, which first debuted in 1964. It was basically a mid-sized Pontiac Le Mans fitted with a massive 389-cubic-inch V8 disguised as an optional package, a car whose USP became its high power-to-weight ratio and heady performance in an affordable package. The 1964 Pontiac GTO laid the blueprint for the modern muscle car.
In 1926, General Motors introduced Pontiac as an affordable alternative to Oakland, which it acquired back in 1909. Pontiac's defining legacy came through its muscle cars like the GTO and Trans Am. In fact, during the 1970s oil crisis, when carmakers were downsizing their car engines, Pontiac introduced the high-performance Super Duty 455 in its Trans Am. However, the '80s were the start of Pontiac's decline, as its '80s and '90s cars consisted of rebadged Chevrolets. During the 2008 financial crisis, GM's restructuring included the discontinuation of the Pontiac brand.
1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 ($135,000)
The 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 came at a time when muscle cars were waning, and gas-guzzling cars became the primary targets of the oil crisis and the EPA's tightening emission norms. However, when everyone was playing it safe, Pontiac wanted to have the last hurrah. And it did just that, with the Super Duty 455. It was a high-performance engine bolted inside a production car — an engine that featured a reinforced cylinder block, forged connecting rods, and aluminum pistons. Motor Trend called it the last true muscle car.
Only 252 Pontiac Trans Ams were fitted with the SD-455 in 1973, making them a rare combination. At that time, the Trans Am SD-455 was a comparatively pricey $521 upgrade over the already expensive Trans Am. However, today, examples of the muscle car are routinely valued over six digits. While a concours-condition model can cost up to a quarter of a million dollars, a good, numbers-matching car can be had around the $135,000 mark. Expect to pay up to 20% more if you want one with the four-speed manual.
1971 Pontiac GTO Judge Convertible ($440,000)
In 1969, Pontiac introduced the Judge option package, a high-performance trim for its GTO muscle car. The Judge cars stood out mainly due to their flashy paint jobs, Judge and Ram Air decals, body stripes, rear spoiler, and Rally II wheels. It got two 400-cubic-inch V8 engine options –- a standard 366 horsepower Ram Air III V8 or an optional 370 horsepower Ram Air IV V8. Other performance goodies included a Hurst shifter and reinforced suspension. By the time the 1971 GTO Judge came out, the Ram Air engines were replaced with a base 300-horsepower (255 net hp) 400-cubic-inch V8 and two 455 V8s: a 325-horsepower (265 net hp) engine and a 335-horsepower (310 net hp) 455 High Output V8. The low power outputs were due to reduced compression ratios to accommodate unleaded gasoline.
While the Judge performance package was available in both hardtop and convertible versions of the GTO, the convertible was released in conservative numbers. In fact, for the 1971 GTO, just 17 units of the Judge convertible were made, making them even rarer than the Ferraris of that era. That double-digit production number makes the 1971 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible a unicorn of sorts. You rarely get to see one, and when one does hit the auction block, the prices are understandably stratospheric.
Ironically, 1971 was the last year for the GTO Judge, owing to poor customer interest, causing Pontiac to cancel the program. Today, a GTO Judge convertible in concours condition can easily fetch close to half a million dollars. In 2022, a 1971 GTO Judge was auctioned for around $440,000.
1963 Pontiac Catalina Swiss Cheese ($742,500)
Unlike the GTO and Trans Am, the Pontiac Catalina was a full-sized car built for comfort rather than performance. That, however, did not stop Pontiac from pitting it in the NHRA Stock class. A prominent journalist of the era coined the term Swiss Cheese for these racing cars, and it is exactly what you think it is.
To make the large Catalina competitive, Pontiac engineers relied heavily on weight reduction, and it achieved that by drilling around 130 holes into its frame. The steel body panels, like the hood and fenders, were swapped with aluminum, and even the exhaust manifold was made from cast aluminum. The result was a full-sized model that was a lot lighter than its size suggested, and one that came packing a 421 Super Duty V8 which, when massaged, pushed up to 500 horsepower.
Pontiac built only 14 of these Swiss Cheese Catalinas before GM management pulled the plug on its racing activities. Today, just nine examples of this track-only Swiss Cheese Catalina remain, making it unique a piece of automotive history and quite a rare find. It's no surprise, then, that a well-kept Swiss Cheese Catalina commands a high premium. Very few hit the auction block, and when they do, everyone wants a taste. The last time one example came under the hammer was in 2025, and it sold for a heady $742,500.
1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Convertible ($1.1 million)
What made the 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge special was the Ram Air IV V8, an all-new high-performance 400-cubic-inch engine that was officially rated at 370 horsepower, but, according to enthusiasts, it made closer to 400 horsepower, similar to Pontiac's more modern sleeper sportscar. That made it the quickest GTO car of its time, and the most expensive spec as well. The Ram Air IV was discontinued, but not before being seen under the hoods of the 1970 Firebird Trans Am and the GTO. Of these, Pontiac made just 17 GTO Judge convertibles, of which only seven were offered with the Turbo 400 three-speed transmission, putting them in the rarified part of the exclusivity stratosphere.
This unique engine and gearbox combo, coupled with the rare Judge package and, not to forget, the ultra rare convertible body style, meant enthusiasts were willing to go to great lengths to acquire one. A mint example surfaced at Mecum Auctions in 2023 and was sold to the highest bidder for an unbelievable sum of $1.1 million. Looking at this $1 million Pontiac GTO Judge, you can argue that this particular example was restored to better than showroom condition. A GTO Judge Ram Air IV convertibles changed hands in 2010 for $682,000, and one in concours spec is valued at around $700,000.
1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible ($1.4 million)
In 1969, the Pontiac Firebird received the Trans Am package. It was a $750 upgrade that gave you a white paintjob with blue racing stripes and a hood with a functional ram air scoop that force fed air to a four-barrel Quadrajet carburetor sitting atop a 400 H.O. V8. The motor made 335 horsepower, and you could spec your car with a four-speed manual or a three-speed automatic gearbox. The Firebird Trans Am Convertible is highly sought after, as it is the first of the iconic Tran Ams Pontiac ever made. The other reason is even more compelling.
Pontiac made just 697 Pontiac Trans Ams that year, out of which 689 were hardtop coupes. Only eight Trans Am convertibles were made, making them the unicorn of the automotive world and one of the most sought-after muscle cars ever made. It is understandable that, when one of these eight cars comes on sale, they tend to break records. A 1969 Firebird Trans Am in good condition is valued at over $800,000, while one is concours condition can fetch $1.4 million, a far cry from the budget-friendly cars of the golden era of American muscle.