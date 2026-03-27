This Is How Long You Could Run An Electric Car On The Astrophage From 'Project Hail Mary' If It Were Real

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller officially debuted their masterpiece, "Project Hail Mary", last week, an adaptation of Andy Weir's 2021 science fiction novel of the same name. I had read the book a few years ago, and really liked it, but the film is every bit a love letter to the visual medium. With practical effects, large-scale sets, incredible actors, and beautiful cinematography, this is one of those movies that will be remembered for generations. It's fun, powerful, emotional, and optimistic, all things that set it apart in the cinematic landscape of the mid-2020s. Seriously, if you haven't seen it, get your tickets for tonight. Or get a copy of the book. Or both.

Without wanting to give too much away, the main driving force of the plot (both in the book and the movie) is an extraterrestrial microorganism, eventually dubbed "astrophage", that is consuming the power of the sun and throwing Earth into a climate crisis that threatens to kill half of the global population. Rather than ignoring the climate crisis, like we are doing right now, the fictional governments of Earth in the book and movie band together to develop and execute a long-shot plan to figure out how to prevent an extinction-level event.

Because of the movie's popularity some people putting a little "powered by astrophage" decal on their car's fuel door or EV charging port, which got me thinking about how far a car could theoretically go on a tank full of this hypercharged interstellar powerhouse. This stuff is described as being super close to 100% efficiency, converting mass directly into energy with almost no conversion losses. Obviously it's fictional, but what if you could actually run a car on this stuff? Even better, the stuff actually consumes carbon dioxide, so it's actually carbon negative fuel! Forget renewables, forget fossil fuels, the future is astrophage, baby!