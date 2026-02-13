Friendship Ended With 'Gran Turismo' And 'Forza', Now 'Star Wars Galactic Racer' Is My Best Friend

Billed as a "run-based, high-stakes reinvention of racing" the new "Star Wars: Galactic Racer" game is coming to Playstation 5, Windows, and Xbox later this year, and I could not be more hyped up to play it. This isn't your typical racing game, with realistic physics and crash models, this is an intergalactic space racing game that looks more like a mix of F-Zero and Mario Kart set in the familiar scenes of the Star Wars universe. Whether you're racing ground transports, repulsorcraft, speederbikes, landspeeders, or frickin' Pod Racers, the variety of visuals, conditions, and competitors appears to give you a good mix of brain-melting visuals. And that's before you mention the variety of planets you're racing on, whether in the civilized United Federation of Planets or the overgrown backwaters of the Outer Rim. What could be more fun than that?

Maybe, if we're lucky, we'll get to race Rey's speeder.

In development since 2023 by upstart Fuse Games, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and Secret Mode, the team behind this was previously involved in the "Need For Speed" and "Burnout" series, when they were senior developers at Criterion Games. They were also instrumental in the creation of "Star Wars Battlefront II," so they're familiar with the galaxy. Hopefully that bodes well, I really want this game to be great.

Based on the gameplay seen in this trailer, Star Wars fans will get to race across the face of what appears to be Ando Prime (from the 1999 video game "Star Wars Episode I: Racer"), Jakku, Yavin, Tatooine, and a new planet created for this game called Sentinel One.