Here's How Dyno Tests Actually Work

The need to measure mechanical power is older than the car itself. Back in the 18th century, mine owners measured how hard a horse could pull. During the Industrial Revolution, engineers expanded on this concept, coming up with ways to precisely quantify the output of steam engines and other industrial machinery. Fast-forward to the modern era, and the challenge isn't much different.

A car enthusiast bolts on a new turbo, remaps the engine control unit, and installs a freer-flowing exhaust — but how do they actually know if any of it worked? When it comes to a car's real performance, gut feel and guesswork simply don't cut it. That's where the dyno comes in. Short for dynamometer, it's a machine that applies a controlled load to a car's drivetrain and measures the engine's torque and rpm response.

In other words, it translates raw mechanical force into torque that gets calculated into horsepower. Those measurements are intended to mechanically assess performance, efficiency, and durability in a way gut feel never could. To get you in the mood, listen to the wail of this homemade V12 on a dyno. Now let's dive into how dynos work, what the testing process involves, and where their limits lie.