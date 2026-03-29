Yes, You Can Wrap Your Keys In Aluminum Foil To Prevent Car Theft, But There Are Better Ways

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Believe it or not, remote keyless entry dates all the way back to the early 1980's, with the Renault-AMC Alliance. And now, good luck finding a new vehicle without one (although some automakers are pushing for drivers to use their smartphones as a key, an idea that's one of the automotive gimmicks you love to hate).

The problem with key fobs is that while they're ultra-convenient compared to a physical key, security has become a concern. Wireless technology like that used for fobs can be intercepted by intrepid thieves using high-tech tools. For instance, your vehicle doors aren't meant to unlock unless you've walked within a few feet of the car. But illegal gear can boost the fob's range, causing the keyless entry system to activate from a much greater distance, when you're not near the car. And criminals can seize and copy the frequency your key fob uses to talk to the car, gaining access to your ride.

This has caused some concerned car owners to seek cost-effective security measures, like folding up their key fob into aluminum foil, like a half-eaten sandwich being kept for later. Does it work? It can be effective, although testing by Snopes found that foil didn't work equally across brands and models in blocking the fob's signal. But there are plenty of good alternatives and other preventative measures to help protect your vehicle.