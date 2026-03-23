Rolls-Royce Says Cullinan Owners Can't Use The Back Seats Because The Seat Belts Might Not Be Attached

A handful of potentially undertorqued bolts in the rear of your shiny half-million dollar Rolls-Royce Cullinan could be endangering the people who sit in the back seats. At least until the vehicle can be inspected by your local Rolls-Royce dealer, the company is issuing a stop-use order. The back seat of your 6,000 pound ultra-luxury SUV can't be used! Many Rolls owners have chauffeured drivers, and sit in the back seats themselves, rendering these vehicles completely useless unless you actually want to drive yourself, and who has time for that?

The recall, NHTSA campaign number 26V143000, notes that "a damaged seatbelt or unsecured seat back my not adequately restrain the seat occupant" and that this carries a potential "risk of injury during a crash." These are extremely expensive, boutique, hand-assembled vehicles, so how does something like this even happen? BMW of North America, the distributor for Rolls-Royce in the region, stated in the recall that "certain 2020-2026" models of Cullinan are affected, and may not have had rear seat fixing bolts properly tightened. The bolts can loosen over time, damaging the rear seat occupant restraining belt webbing, or allowing the seat back to move if there are large items in the hatch.

When you take your Cullinan in to your dealership, the bolts will be inspected, tightened, or replaced as needed. Likewise, the safety belt webbing will be inspected for damage and replaced if necessary. A stop-use notice will be mailed out to all affected Cullinan owners, expected to be 102 individual units. No injuries or crashes have been attributed to the defect as of this reporting, and Rolls-Royce hopes to keep it that way.

If you're a Cullinan back seat enjoyer, don't risk it. Either sit up front with Nigel until the dealer has a chance to look at your belt bolts, or drive the darned thing yourself.