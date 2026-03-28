Every Ford X Original Grain Wristwatch Ranked (From Merely Ugly To Unwearably Awful)

I may have quit drinking a while ago, but a Coors Edge man is still a Coors man, and every now and then, I check the website for sales on a few apparel items I want but don't need. Sadly, as of this morning, the Banquet Golden Tee was once again selling for full price, but you know what was on sale? This ugly-ass Coors watch. Fast forward a bit, and that path I led myself down, my friends, is how I also learned that same company, Original Grain, also sells seven officially licensed Ford watches to go with your new F-150-branded Timberlands.

If you know a Ford fan who could use a new watch, it probably sounds like Christmas is already handled, even though it's only March. The problem is, every single one of the seven Ford-branded watches that Original Grain sells are also hideous and far too expensive to buy just for the bit. It certainly wouldn't be the first time someone charged too much for a car-themed watch, but trust me when I tell you that the $1,150 Seiko Datsun 240Z watch is a far better use of your money than this $399 Ford F-150-branded pocket watch.

As far as I know, the Seiko is 0% wood, while wooden watches are pretty much Original Grain's whole thing, so if you specifically want a wooden watch, the Seiko's metal design can't compete. In 10 years, though, the Seiko will probably still run perfectly and retain at least some of its value, whereas the OG will have most likely been in a landfill for five years.

Still, we've got six Ford-branded wristwatches (plus the pocket watch that I won't include), and every single one gives me the ick. Clearly, my only option here is to rank all of them, from merely ugly to unwearably awful.