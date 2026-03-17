Timberland Ford F-150 Boots Have A Fake Grille And Subtle Lift To Make You Look Big And Manly

Both color choices are available in men's U.S. sizes 7 through 15 — though the Timberland website currently shows size 14 and 15 are entirely sold out, sorry fellow big-footed folk — in either medium width or wide. The brown-and-blue boot is only sold with a soft toe for $240, and the black boot is only sold with a composite toe for $250.

Brand collaborations like these often involve slapping a name on a tag or something, but I'm actually quite fond of the miniature F-150-style front grille design on the toe cap of these boots. Yes, there is also the prerequisite F-150 badging on the top-most shoelace eyelet, but I think the front grille is an immediately recognizable symbol, and thus the cutest touch. Did I say cute? Sorry, I didn't mean to use an emasculating adjective to describe it; I meant to say badass, or hardcore. Hopefully since these boots aren't manufactured by Ford, they won't be susceptible to any record-setting recalls, but you never know.

If you love your truck but don't fancy these boots, the fine folks at Ford Authority note that there are other F-150-inspired fashion (if you can call it that) collaborations, including the Huckberry Truckle F-150-inspired belt buckle that has a built-in compartment to hold your truck key. What a time to be alive.