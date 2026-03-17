Timberland Ford F-150 Boots Have A Fake Grille And Subtle Lift To Make You Look Big And Manly
The Ford F-150 pickup is a blue-collar American icon that's synonymous with toughness, capability, and hard work. That reputation appeals to folks who wish to be perceived as tough, capable, and hard working, so naturally other brands want to capitalize on this, too. We covered the news that Ford is planning a Super Duty Carhartt Edition, and now the famous boot maker Timberland launched a line of boots in collaboration with Ford, the Timberland Pro x Ford Boondock 6" Waterproof Work Boot.
Available in brown with a soft toe or black with a composite toe, both colors feature F-150–branded top hardware for the laces, an F-150–branded external heel cup for lateral stability, a rubber molded overtoe with a mock-F-150 front grille design, and a co-branded Ford and Timberland Pro anti-fatigue polyurethane footbed. The brown soft-toe boots feature Ford blue-colored details inside the collar of the shoe, on the laces, and a thin blue line along the sole. Though there are no exact measurements available, these boots also give a two-inch lift to anyone who wears them, so they'll make you look bigger and manlier, which should appeal to potential customers.
The miniature F-150 front grille is an admittedly cute touch
Both color choices are available in men's U.S. sizes 7 through 15 — though the Timberland website currently shows size 14 and 15 are entirely sold out, sorry fellow big-footed folk — in either medium width or wide. The brown-and-blue boot is only sold with a soft toe for $240, and the black boot is only sold with a composite toe for $250.
Brand collaborations like these often involve slapping a name on a tag or something, but I'm actually quite fond of the miniature F-150-style front grille design on the toe cap of these boots. Yes, there is also the prerequisite F-150 badging on the top-most shoelace eyelet, but I think the front grille is an immediately recognizable symbol, and thus the cutest touch. Did I say cute? Sorry, I didn't mean to use an emasculating adjective to describe it; I meant to say badass, or hardcore. Hopefully since these boots aren't manufactured by Ford, they won't be susceptible to any record-setting recalls, but you never know.
If you love your truck but don't fancy these boots, the fine folks at Ford Authority note that there are other F-150-inspired fashion (if you can call it that) collaborations, including the Huckberry Truckle F-150-inspired belt buckle that has a built-in compartment to hold your truck key. What a time to be alive.