Seiko's $1,150 Datsun 240Z Watch Is Neat, But You Can Do Better

Perhaps my greatest source of shame is the fact that I'm a watch guy. What can I say? I like having a pretty, shiny thing on my wrist that tells the time without also telling me how many unread emails I have. Also, unlike smartwatches, a real watch will still work in another decade, even if you buy a relatively cheap one. Since I'm also into cars, you'd think I'd be all over Seiko's upcoming Datsun 240Z special editions, but man, you can get so many watches for $1,150, and for that money, I really think you can do better.

I mean, if all you want is a Seiko with a Datsun logo on it, then this might be your best bet. You could also save $155 and just buy the non-Datsun version. It's the same watch, but it doesn't have the Datsun logo on it. And the watch itself seems solid. Even with the 4:30 date window, it's the best-looking Seiko release I've seen in a long time, and the movement has a 72-hour power reserve, which means, if you take it off when you get home on Friday, it should still be ticking away come Monday morning. It also comes with a sapphire crystal and 200 meters of water resistance, so it'll pretty much go anywhere and do anything. The bracelet option even looks decent, which you usually don't get from Seiko.

That said, they're calling it a Speedtimer, and yet it isn't a chronograph. Instead, the inner bezel works as a countdown timer, which no one is actually going to use. Just like the Alpinist, I also get the feeling that inner bezel is going to move around constantly, meaning you'll probably mostly use the second crown to realign the bezel instead of actually counting time with it. Oh, and it's also still a Seiko that costs more than $1,000. That's a seriously competitive price point, with more non-Seiko options than I could possibly hope to count. Maybe the world's biggest Datsun fans will see the value, but I just don't.