You Can Actually JB Weld A Broken Connecting Rod Back Together In A Pinch

What can't JB Weld do? It's the metal glue that works wonders, and has left dozens of flat surfaces around my workshop with a swirled glop of grey permanently affixed. This is rarely the kind of thing you use for a permanent fix on any project, but sometimes a temporary fix is all you need. And sometimes temporary becomes permanent when it does the job good enough to never need fixing again. A few bucks worth of this two-part bond can fix things that would normally cost a lot more to replace. And apparently, if you're in a pinch, it can even be used to reunite two halves of a snapped connecting rod.

The mad scientists at BigTime are back at it again, putting together a handful of different experiments to determine exactly what JB Weld won't fix. Each of these tests is probably unwise, and some possibly even rise to the matter of dangerous. This is one of those "don't try this at home" kinds of things, unless you're extremely desperate. Maybe you blew up your differential forty-five miles down an abandoned two-track trail and haven't seen anyone in a couple days, and you need to get things back together enough to limp it home. Maybe you punctured a hole in your oil pan and need to glop it up enough to hold the oil in until you can get a new one. Or maybe you cut a brand new minibike connecting rod in half and want to test how long it will stay together if you put a bunch of epoxy on it.

Whatever the situation is, it's entirely possible that JB Weld will be there for you. It just depends how long you need it to be there for you.