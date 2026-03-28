Volvo's Redblock Engine Is Basically Sweden's Chevy Small-Block

In the library of internal combustion engines, there are two sections. One has engines that are precision-engineered masterpieces. The other belongs to robust engines, designed to survive Armageddon. The Chevrolet small-block is from the latter. It is the undisputed king of tough engines in the Western Hemisphere, a pushrod-actuated lump of metal that powered everything from the Caprice to the C6 Corvette. Across the Atlantic, though, in the frozen forests of Sweden, Volvo was busy developing its own rugged powerhouse known as the redblock. If you thought of Volvo as the maker of sensible boxy wagons, you haven't been paying attention to what happens when you boost its four-cylinder engines.

To understand why the redblock is considered the spiritual twin of the small-block, you have to look at the reason behind its conception. Just like how the small-block was designed to be cheap, plentiful, and modular, Volvo's offering was built to be a foundational bedrock of a nation of engines like the B19, B21, B23, and B230. The redblock is named after its red-painted cast-iron crankcase, signalling its intent to be more durable than some alloy block.

The Volvo B21, introduced in 1974, was the first redblock engine. It was a 2.1-liter, naturally-aspirated, overengineered motor. Like its predecessor, the B18, the B21 was practically bomb-proof. Unlike the understressed B18, though, the B21 explored the limits of its performance with technology, moving from pushrod engine architecture to an overhead camshaft layout, and from cast iron to an aluminum head. In its SOHC configurations, the engine is designed in such a way that if your timing belt snaps, the valves and pistons will keep from smashing into each other and breaking the whole engine apart. You simply swap the belt with basic hand tools and keep going.