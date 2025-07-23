At $5,450, Is This 1992 Volvo 240 Ready For Its Closeup?

According to the seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Volvo, they are constantly being bugged by people wanting to feature the car in movies and TV shows. Could that potential revenue stream mean this Volvo's price is just the cost of entry into a money maker?

Speaking of movies, action flicks almost always have the hero getting beaten up pretty badly before pulling out a win against the baddies. Overcoming adversity in extreme circumstances is what makes them more relatable and gives the audience a greater reason to root for their success. Think about barefoot John McClane walking on broken glass in "Die Hard. Ouch! Right?

While it's unlikely to punch a nazi in the face or save the world from annihilation, the 1976 BMW 2002 we looked at yesterday did exhibit some battle scars that made us root for its success—or at least its continued care. A $7,500 asking price reflected that well-worn condition, and proved decent enough to pull out a win with a 53% Nice Price vote.