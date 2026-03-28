How And Why Honda And Volkswagen Made Shockingly Successful (Yet Still Doomed) V5 Engines

Like all engines, five-cylinder engines have their cons, but they have also had their moments in the sun, especially in Volkswagen Group's products. The company's I5 motors were a relatively common sight under the hoods of various Golfs, Jettas, Beetles, and Passats well into the 21st century. The same is true for Audi entries ranging from the original Audi Quattro of 1980, to more modern high-performance RS models. In fact, VW was so enamored of the five-cylinder engine that it even put a V5 into production vehicles — and it's the only automaker able to make that claim. But that wasn't the only V5 to find some sort of success.

Honda built its own version in 2002, although it was limited to use in the company's MotoGP racing bikes — where it was responsible for Team Honda winning multiple championships in the early 2000s. Now, despite the many differences between VW's and Honda's motors, they did end up having something in common: both were destined for ultimate failure, partly due to the inherent issues with V-type engines running an odd number of cylinders, and partly because of other powertrain improvements that were able to fill the gap between typical four- and six-cylinder motors.

Consider that five-cylinder engines originally took aim at the Goldilocks zone between the other two, targeting more power than a four-cylinder motor but more efficiency than a six-cylinder engine. Well, nowadays, that would be the perfect setting for a smaller turbocharged engine that could deliver those results without the drawbacks or expense of a five-cylinder mill.