The Fastest Passenger Plane In The World Is This Bombardier Private Jet
Whether you're familiar with planes or not, you'll be familiar with the Concorde, and we'll bet you can almost definitely pick one out of a line-up too, thanks to its iconic silhouette and 'drooping' snout design. Now, we don't have supersonic commercial planes anymore, and as such, travelling at Concorde speeds in a passenger plane is no longer possible. However, thrill-chasers and speed demons might still be wondering what the next best option is.
While it's possible to reach speeds north of 600 or even 700 mph in Boeing and Airbus models, the fastest civilian aircraft since Concorde actually hails from a lesser-known manufacturer. It's one that you're less likely to spot, too, as instead of being a widely commercialized model, it's a luxurious private jet, dubbed the Bombardier Global 8000.
The Global 8000 boasts a maximum top speed of Mach 0.94, and, according to Bombardier, it's the first business jet to reach supersonic speeds in testing. Providing motivation is a pair of GE Passport engines, and together they provide a combined 18,920 pounds of thrust. In addition to an outright top speed of Mach 0.94, the Global 8000 is capable of a typical cruise speed of 0.85, a high-speed cruise of 0.90, and an ultra-high-speed cruise of 0.92. Here's the really impressive thing, though: the Bombardier is more than just a one-trick pony, boasting an immaculately presented cabin and a seriously impressive range, too.
A closer look at the Bombardier Global 8000
The top speed is impressive, but it's like owning a 200-MPH BMW M6. Sure, it's a wild statistic, and perfect for boasting to your mates about, but the reality is it also needs to work in a more practical sense, too. Just being one of the fastest private jets ever made is not enough.
Bombardier is not new to the game, and so the higher-ups and engineers knew the Global 8000 would also have to excel in other areas. One key area of interest for business types is a plane's range — what good is Mach 0.94 if it needs to stop and refuel every 1,000 or 2,000 miles? Fortunately, that's not the case here, and the Bombardier's name gives the range away for us, as it can happily boast a range of 8,000 nautical miles. So, whether it's from Dubai to Houston or from London to Perth for your next meeting, the Global 8000 has it covered.
It's also as immaculate inside as anyone might expect, and it can swallow up to a total of 19 occupants. This Bombardier boasts a comfortable cabin altitude of 2,900 feet, it sports high-speed internet onboard, and has four entirely separate living spaces, too. If this all sounds great, then perhaps start saving, as the Global 8000 is estimated to cost around $78 million, while operating costs are set to be comparatively much lighter on the wallet, at a cool million dollars per annum. Looking for more speed? Check out the fastest passenger planes ever built, too.