The Fastest Passenger Plane In The World Is This Bombardier Private Jet

Whether you're familiar with planes or not, you'll be familiar with the Concorde, and we'll bet you can almost definitely pick one out of a line-up too, thanks to its iconic silhouette and 'drooping' snout design. Now, we don't have supersonic commercial planes anymore, and as such, travelling at Concorde speeds in a passenger plane is no longer possible. However, thrill-chasers and speed demons might still be wondering what the next best option is.

While it's possible to reach speeds north of 600 or even 700 mph in Boeing and Airbus models, the fastest civilian aircraft since Concorde actually hails from a lesser-known manufacturer. It's one that you're less likely to spot, too, as instead of being a widely commercialized model, it's a luxurious private jet, dubbed the Bombardier Global 8000.

The Global 8000 boasts a maximum top speed of Mach 0.94, and, according to Bombardier, it's the first business jet to reach supersonic speeds in testing. Providing motivation is a pair of GE Passport engines, and together they provide a combined 18,920 pounds of thrust. In addition to an outright top speed of Mach 0.94, the Global 8000 is capable of a typical cruise speed of 0.85, a high-speed cruise of 0.90, and an ultra-high-speed cruise of 0.92. Here's the really impressive thing, though: the Bombardier is more than just a one-trick pony, boasting an immaculately presented cabin and a seriously impressive range, too.