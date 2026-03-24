NASA Helped Ferrari Make The Luce EV's Acceleration Less 'Disturbing'

Vigna says there are five generators of driving thrills, one of which being longitudinal, straight-line acceleration. Since electric motors make instantaneous peak torque, without the need to rev, and typically have no gears to shuffle through, EVs are often faster than their comparable gas-powered sports cars. However, for Ferrari, supercar performance isn't just about the technology or the numbers, but how that performance is "perceived by the human being."

Longitudinal acceleration isn't the only kind of acceleration Ferrari is concerned with, though. It's also concerned with cornering. "For transversal acceleration, there is one point that is very important, it's the weight." EVs are famously heavy, thanks to hulking battery packs in their bellies. And that weight can make EVs feel odd to the human experience when cornering.

"When you are cornering, the eyes want to corner but the gyroscope in the ears, because of the weight of the car, feels that you are drifting." So it seems that not only does Ferrari want to make the Luce as light as possible, but perhaps even redistribute the battery's weight more traditionally, so it feels better? Maserati built its battery pack into the GranTurismo Folgore more closely to where an engine and transmission are placed, giving it a more traditional performance car feel. Maybe Ferrari is doing something similar.