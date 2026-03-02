How Different Countries Tackled Hand Signals Before Mechanical Turn Signals Were Invented

There are three main hand signals for U.S. drivers, but they're a bit different than the original three from before mechanical turn signals. The original hand signals were as follows: A left arm straight out of the driver's window, with the back of the hand facing backwards, indicated a left turn. A left arm out with the palm facing backwards meant the car was slowing to a stop. Lastly, an arm making clockwise circles (from the driver's perspective) indicated a right turn.

The only one of those signals that remains is the left turn. Signaling a right turn is now far easier to see that someone vaguely moving their arm around, as it's an arm bent upwards at a 90-degree angle. Stopping is even clearer than having to notice weather someone's palm is facing forwards or backwards. Instead, a stop signal is an arm bent down at a 90-degree angle.

The need for hand signals died out pretty quickly into the automobile's existence, especially once Buick became the first American car company to use blinkers in 1939. But if one one or both of your blinkers stop working, it's good to know how to alert other drivers of your upcoming turn. These are also the same hand signals used by cyclists; sharing the road with cars can be dangerous for them, so it's important for drivers to know what their hand signals are. Of course, while cyclists can still signal a right turn with an upward 90-degree bent arm, they can also just stick their right arm straight out. There's nothing blocking the view of them doing so, after all.