You're Not Ready For Just How Small The Smallest RV Is

Those who are in the market for a new RV typically debate whether to get one that's driven by gas or diesel. But that's not Jeff and Chris Dangie at the Dangie Bros YouTube channel. They decided their RV should be pedal-powered, having been inspired by a man in Japan who built campers fitted on the backs of bicycles. But he built them as pieces of art; the Dangie brothers wanted a fully-functioning bike-driven RV.

So, they slapped together some plywood and metal siding to build a tiny RV that sat on top of a modified tricycle frame. It was just under nine feet tall and weighed 500 pounds. It had a sink, a stove, electricity, a bed, and a cozy seating area. It makes those tiny Japanese kei campers look huge by comparison. What more could you want from an RV besides, you know, an engine?

Jeff and Chris built their tiny RV with the goal of taking it 100 miles in two days, which is how long they had promised their wives they would be away. Their planned route would have taken them to the beach and up the California coast. They didn't quite make it all the way, though — not even close. The boys seemed to have under-estimated how much energy it would take to pedal a 500-pound RV over a long distance, but they looked like they had a lot of fun in the attempt.