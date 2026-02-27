Abandoned Railroad E-Bike Camping Is The Next Great American Adventure

With the advent of hobbyist-grade 3D printers and water jet cutters, we now truly live in a world where if you dream it, you can do it. Absurdist YouTube engineer Matt Spears is back at it again with the kind of project vehicle you never knew you needed until he built one. Adapting a decommissioned US Postal Service last-mile delivery e-bike into a pedal-powered rail cart required little more than installing new axles and strapping the front tire of the e-bike to another set of rail cart wheels. It's not the most elegant solution, with the nose of the thing sitting in the air like it's Carolina Squattin', but it's a functional rail e-bike camper, and that's cool as heck.

If the United States is going to continue to drag its feet catching up with the rest of the world on high-speed rail, while constantly decommissioning thousands of miles of once thriving rail transport, we might as well use this already built infrastructure for something. The tracks have already been laid, so we might as well go exploring the world around us using these pre-existing rail tracks. And above and beyond that, time out in nature is time well spent, and touching grass also comes with fresh air and exercise. Americans could use more of both.

The bike, even with a big box on the back, it pretty lightweight, and can be picked up and maneuvered around, which is nice for turning the bike around when you decide you want to head back home. It also makes for a pretty good chassis, because it can run along the tracks well without too much effort. This is a nice low-impact cardio workout, and theoretically you can camp out of it along the rail somewhere.