These Are The Cars That Should Die Instead Of The Volvo EX30

As we all learned from Gandalf in "Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring," many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them?

The answer is, if you're wise enough to be a Jalopnik reader, than yes, yes you can. We asked you earlier this week which cars you would put on the chopping block in place of Volvo's EX30 EV, and many of you instantly agreed with Collin's pick; the Tesla Cybertruck deserves to die far more than the small, affordable EX30. But that would happen in a just world. Some of these picks might deserve to live, or die. Out readers are clearly eager to deal out death in judgement, and I love that about you guys. Slide on through the answers and see if you would give the thumbs down on these cars as surely as your fellow readers would.