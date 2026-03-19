These Are The Cars That Should Die Instead Of The Volvo EX30
As we all learned from Gandalf in "Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring," many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them?
The answer is, if you're wise enough to be a Jalopnik reader, than yes, yes you can. We asked you earlier this week which cars you would put on the chopping block in place of Volvo's EX30 EV, and many of you instantly agreed with Collin's pick; the Tesla Cybertruck deserves to die far more than the small, affordable EX30. But that would happen in a just world. Some of these picks might deserve to live, or die. Out readers are clearly eager to deal out death in judgement, and I love that about you guys. Slide on through the answers and see if you would give the thumbs down on these cars as surely as your fellow readers would.
Is it an SUV? Is it a coupe? Who knows
Pick any SUV/crossover "coupe". Eighteen years after the X6 debuted and I still don't get them even a little bit.
From GreySpace
Infiniti is too long for this brand to exist
Pretty much anything still made by Infiniti, I'm sorry to say.
From BuddyS
Toyota, I've seen what you do for other markets...
The North American Toyota Crown. If Toyota wouldn't give us the actual sedan found in Japan, I would rather they not bother trying to bring the long running nameplate here instead of putting it on the awkward sedan/crossover Frankenstein we currently have.
From Giantsgiants
The vehicle that deserves death most of all
Cybertruck and the entire Tesla brand. Happy to see them go to keep the EX30.
and
I think you nailed it in the lede photo.
and
They are losing too much money in the US market because of the tariffs. The car is still being sold in every other market. I would've sacrificed the Cybertruck as well to keep the EX30.
From ChaosphereVIII and Michael Rosenfeld and Brian Ossola
Definitely a polarizing car
The 7 Series. That is one fugly car. Then resurrect it to look more like the E38 7 series which was the pinnacle of its existence imo.
From PLAN-B 77
You can find paths with any car
the nissan pathfinder, it wants to die, let it die, please, it is begging you
From JaredOfLondon
As my 3-year-old nephew says, Big Twucks!
One of the following three should die: F-150, Silverado, Ram 1500. There are three trucks made solely for people who would rather take out a 2nd mortgage to justify their insecurities. The people who buy a new one of these trucks aren't running a trade, or committing to seasonal activities, or consider themselves weekend repairmen, they're lately driven by people who just can't afford to take a risk in denting the bed.
and
All quasi-luxury crew cab pickup trucks.
How many people REALLY NEED an $80K leather lined truck that >90% of the time is carrying one driver and an empty (very short) bed?
From Alf Enthusiast and Radar Lover Gone
What is dead may never die
Any dead nameplate that has recently been revived. Let them die in peace and us remember them fondly (whatever your definition of fond is).
What ends up happening is automakers revived a long dead name, and people instantly think they're creating the same car from decades ago. So when the revived nameplate comes back and is built with a different vision, or to meet current regulations, it looks watered down or a disappointment to the original/best generation.
From Dano Nahabedian
Bye, bye BMW X2
BMW X2. Because I don't think a business case has ever been made on why it exists, and seeing one in the wild is like locating Bigfoot in the Cascades. Plus, it really isn't a looker.
From Xavier96