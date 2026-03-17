Which Car Should Die Instead Of The Volvo EX30?

Volvo only began building the $40,000 EX30 EV back in 2024 and didn't start selling it in the U.S. until the end of that year, but yesterday, we learned that Volvo USA plans to stop taking orders for the EX30 later this month, and once it's done building those orders, the U.S. version of the Volvo EX30 will be no more. Volvo has said it plans to continue selling it in other countries (including Canada and Mexico), but come late March, those of us stuck living in Trump's America will no longer be allowed to buy Volvo's most affordable EV. If you want an electric Volvo, hopefully you don't mind spending at least 50% more on an EX60.

Ever since returning to power, Republicans have been doing their best to kill the EV and renewable energy industries, at least in part because that's what they promised the oil and gas industry, so it isn't terribly surprising to see another automaker decide to stop selling an EV here. It's just disappointing to see the EX30 go, especially since gas prices are skyrocketing and a lot of buyers would probably love a way to avoid those higher prices just to get to work, buy food, and go about their daily lives.