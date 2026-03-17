Which Car Should Die Instead Of The Volvo EX30?
Volvo only began building the $40,000 EX30 EV back in 2024 and didn't start selling it in the U.S. until the end of that year, but yesterday, we learned that Volvo USA plans to stop taking orders for the EX30 later this month, and once it's done building those orders, the U.S. version of the Volvo EX30 will be no more. Volvo has said it plans to continue selling it in other countries (including Canada and Mexico), but come late March, those of us stuck living in Trump's America will no longer be allowed to buy Volvo's most affordable EV. If you want an electric Volvo, hopefully you don't mind spending at least 50% more on an EX60.
Ever since returning to power, Republicans have been doing their best to kill the EV and renewable energy industries, at least in part because that's what they promised the oil and gas industry, so it isn't terribly surprising to see another automaker decide to stop selling an EV here. It's just disappointing to see the EX30 go, especially since gas prices are skyrocketing and a lot of buyers would probably love a way to avoid those higher prices just to get to work, buy food, and go about their daily lives.
One must die so the other may live
Automakers all have their own internal teams that make these kinds of decisions, so we don't really know why Volvo decided to kill off the U.S. version of the EX30. In addition to facing Republican tariffs and a hostile party in power, Volvo's also had plenty of issues with the EX30 since its launch. Still, we liked how it drove and definitely liked the base price, so if we had our way, Volvo would continue selling the EX30 here, and another car would die in its place. The question is, which car should we sacrifice in order to save the EX30?
Are you currently holding a grudge against a particular car that you'd love to see killed off instead? Is there a car that you just hate on principle? Or maybe there's one car that you think is just so bad, you'd take the job as CEO just to kill it? Which new car should have died in the Volvo EX30's place? Also, to make this a little more interesting, I'm going to go ahead and take the Tesla Cybertruck off the board. That's my answer, and you can't have it, because it's too obvious. So, what car — other than the Tesla Cybertruck — would you kill off instead of the Volvo EX30? Let us know down in the comments!