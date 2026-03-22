The '80s Car Feature That Would Fit Perfectly In The AI Hellscape Of Today

According to an NBC poll conducted in 2026, when asked about artificial intelligence, 46% of respondents didn't hold a favorable opinion of the technology. Seemingly everywhere nowadays, AI's prevalence is causing some to conclude we're all living inside a dystopian nightmare. Automakers are investing in AI, but no one is seeing any benefit – at least not yet.

Today's headspace is very different from the 1980s, which held a hopeful and excited viewpoint on emerging technology. In fact, back then, it was seen as highly futuristic for a car to talk to you, and that's just what Chrysler's Electronic Voice Alert (EVA) did. Originally launched in 1983, it included 11 prerecorded messages tied to various systems of the car and would later expand to 24. Models like the New Yorker, LeBaron, and Laser, among others, could talk to their drivers. For example, it would state "a door is ajar" if you failed to fully close your door, and to "fasten your seatbelt" if you didn't have it on, among other messages. Although, the messages were basic and had a robotic sound quality to them — unlike modern-day assistants like Amazon's Alexa, for instance.

With "Knight Rider" (a show about a talking car) ruling the airwaves at the time, you'd think Chrysler's EVA would be a hit. However, it seems enough drivers found it so bothersome that the automaker decided to include a button to shut it off, hidden in the glove compartment. With the number of systems in modern cars monitoring the driver and, in some cases, ready to take away momentary control, a nagging robotic voice over the audio speakers doesn't seem too out of place today.