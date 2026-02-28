Here Are The Cars That The Consumer Reports Testers Disliked Most In 2025

To close out each year, the team at Consumer Reports reflects on the dozens of cars that cycle through its 327-acre Auto Test Center. Most are competent. Some are genuinely excellent. And a few are forgettable. But then there are the ones that irritate professional testers before they even leave the parking lot.

In the final 2025 episode of "Talking Cars," CR staffers — not just the on-camera regulars, but the engineers, fleet managers, and behind-the-scenes — were asked a simple question: What was your least favorite car this year? This unique dive into the perspectives from several internal staffers gives listeners or viewers some interesting takes.

The result wasn't one single villain, but rather, a few vehicles stood out for very different reasons. From the frustrating Tesla Cybertruck, to a pair of Volvo EVs that are painfully counterintuitive and even the new 4Runner falling short as a successor, these vehicles weren't safe in this year's Consumer Reports annual recap.