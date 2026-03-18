Extra Security At The Oscars Led To Dozens Of Average Angelenos Hit With $400 Tow Fees

I used to live one block away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so I'm intimately familiar with how rapidly these signs go up and how rapidly the tow trucks work to clear the streets. I had my car parked on the street late last year, and the day after I parked, the city put up "no parking, tow away zone" signs effective two days after posting. Since I parked before the signs were put up, I didn't feel it was necessary to monitor the street signs, since I knew I wasn't violating street sweeping hours, the only other posted restriction. My car got towed on the morning of the Hollywood holiday parade, and I had to pay about $400 to retrieve it from Hollywood Tow Service, which was only three blocks away from my house.

For reference, LADOTparking.org says, "Under CVC§22651(k), the City can cite and/or tow any vehicle that remains parked or standing in one place longer than 72 consecutive hours," but the "tow away zone" signs are only required to be placed 48 hours prior to enforcement.

Some residents are understandably frustrated by the unanticipated expense and hassle of having their vehicle towed despite living a reasonable distance away from the theater, just so actors and rich people can have a big party. Some believe that Hollywood residents should anticipate such restrictions given their proximity to events, while others believe the people who receive permits to shut down public access roads should do more to warn residents of the impending restrictions, or help them find alternative places to park. As someone who has faced the unanticipated $400 cost before, I'm naturally in the latter camp; if you can afford a permit that enforces a mile-wide radius of one of the most popular places in the second-largest city in the country, you can afford to figure out a way to help notify local residents, even by sending a generic mailer.