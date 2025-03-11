Here's Why LA Has Streets That Are Steep Enough To Launch Teslas Into The Air

Eldred Street in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles is the steepest street in the city, at a 33.3-percent grade. That means the road gains 33 feet of elevation for every 100 feet traveled, and that's freakin' steep. It was built in 1912, and it's so steep that the U.S. Postal Service had to stop driving it to deliver mail and use a community mailbox at its base. Dedicated mini garbage trucks must be used to collect waste every week, and even these mini trash trucks have to reverse up the incline so they don't have to risk tipping over when they turn around at the top. This 2003 Los Angeles Times article cites residents who live on Eldred street, who say you can't turn your car perpendicular to the street in the rain because you'll slide sideways down the hill. Parked cars turn into runaway cars as they speed unmanned down the hill, and delivery trucks are known to lose their cargo due to the incline. Eldred is a dead-end street, though, so some dispute its validity as the steepest street since it's not a through-street.

28th Street in LA's southern vestigial neighborhood of San Pedro has a 33-percent gradient, making it the fourth-steepest road in the U.S., and buses are not permitted to use it due to its steepness.

Good ol' Baxter Street is the fateful site of that flying Tesla. Located in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood, its 32-percent grade is exacerbated by the fact that there is a steep drop-off on both sides of Alvarado street, where the Tesla got over 50-feet of air. It dates back to 1892 and was used as a site to test the power and climbing ability of early automobiles. It was turned into a one-way street to minimize its use and to minimize potential for crashes at its steep peak, where the view from behind the wheel is just sky. Its surface is marked with a grid pattern to help tires grip the road.

Fargo Street in Silverlake also sports a 32-percent grade, and it's famous for the annual Fargo Street Hill Climb where cyclists try to ride up the hill as many times as possible without putting a foot down. Unfortunately, the city declined to provide a permit for the Fargo Street Hill Climb in 2019 and it hasn't been held since, ending a 50-year tradition.