Do Dirt Roads Even Have Speed Limits?

Dirt roads aren't exactly great to speed on, anyway, so why would anyone want to do it? Aside from the fact that it can make you feel like Pikes Peak rally racers or former Acropolis Rally champion Michèle Mouton, drivers can actually pick up speed on dirt roads for comfort. That might sound odd, but if it's a rough and bumpy road surface, speeding up can actually improve the experience inside the car.

MythBusters once ran a test to see if driving faster actually made rough roads feel smoother. The testers looked at the subjective experience of the driver, as well as how the speed affected glasses of water and the car's tires. At lower speeds, the car was bumped around, water splashed everywhere, and the tires were rippling from the pointy surface. But at 40 mph, the driver said it felt smoother and the tires skipped across the surface with less deflection — though even more water spilled out. At 70 mph, the ride felt much smoother, the tires rolled across even easier, and less water spilled out. So, myth confirmed: Driving faster does make rough roads smoother.

This is why you might be tempted to drive on dirt roads as quickly as possible. That, and it seems like it could be fun. But there are several reasons why you shouldn't, including the possibility of getting ticketed if you're caught exceeding speed limits. If you frequent dirt, or any kind of unpaved roads, check your state's default speed limits and see if your local municipality modified them before pretending to be a rally racer.