Cop Hood Surfs On Random Driver's Car To Catch Teen On Minibike

Just because you see some fantastic car stunt in the movies, that doesn't mean it'll work in real life. An Oklahoma City police officer seems to have thought otherwise, though, jumping on the hood of a civilian's car and enlisting their aid to pursue a teen on a minibike, reports KFOR.

The unnamed officer had attempted to stop two minibikes for riding at night without headlights. The minibikes took off, then separated as the officer chased them on foot. Body cam footage shows one minibike turned left at an intersection while the officer ran to a stopped car, climbing on top of the hood, saying, "Go, go, go! Drive, drive, drive!" The civilian followed the officer's directions, enabling him to catch up to the minibike, jump off the hood, and tackle the teenage rider as if his life were a 1980s action flick.

NBC News reports that the officer says he:

Maintained due regard for the safety of the public, the assisting citizen, and the violator while attempting to bring the situation to a safe resolution.

One element missing from this statement is the safety of the officer himself. Hood surfing isn't exactly the safest activity, which is why we rarely see police using this tactic outside of "T.J. Hooker" reruns.