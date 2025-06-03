Fleeing Driver Lobs Live Grenade During Police Chase

The vast majority of police chases are completely unnecessary with modern technology and risk the lives of innocent bystanders. This was before anyone introduced explosive weaponry to the equation. The California Highway Patrol claims the driver of a stolen vehicle tossed a grenade out of the driver's side window during a pursuit through Berkeley last month. Thankfully, the device didn't detonate and blast a residential neighborhood with shrapnel.

The police chase began in Oakland when a CHP officer pursued a vehicle reported stolen after the driver refused to pull over. The pursuit continued into Berkley, and the driver allegedly threw a bag out of the car. The fleeing driver then turned down a dead-end street when he abandoned the vehicle, and he was apprehended on foot. However, the chase itself would quickly become the least of everyone's concerns.

A CHP officer not involved in the chase picked up the tossed bag, looked inside and found the grenade. The surrounding homes and businesses were evacuated and the University of California, Berkeley Explosive Ordinance Disposal team responded to the scene. The bomb squad secured the grenade and confirmed it was live. Most worryingly, the pin was partially pulled. The driver was charged with multiple felonies, including possession and transportation of a destructive device, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police, and resisting arrest.