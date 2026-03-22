Since most measurements stateside are in freedom units, folks living here may not be familiar with the 7-7 rule of thumb. It isn't a mandatory law, but more of a winter advisory for tires. For those not in the know, the 7-7 rule is about switching to winter tires when you notice daily temperatures are at or below seven degrees Celsius (that's 45 degrees Fahrenheit) for seven days straight. It also works in reverse, when you're swapping back to summer or all-season tires.

What if you're a fan of Ron Swanson from "Parks and Recreation", and don't want someone telling you what to do? In that case, be prepared for slippery commutes. This is as much a safety concern as it is about tire life. Understand that winter tires are designed using specialized rubber compounds that remain flexible, unlike summer or all-season tires that typically harden when temperatures drop below 45 degrees. This, along with having deeper tread, allows winter tires to maintain traction even during adverse weather conditions.

But if you decide to ignore the 7-7 rule when it's been nice and warm for the past week or so, you're looking at extended tire wear, as winter tires (being soft) don't hold up well when temperatures are consistently above 45 degrees. In particular, they perform worse when conditions are dry and the outside temperature is above 60 degrees (that's 15-16 degrees Celsius in metric land).

You can be really pedantic about all this, tracking weather trends, daily temperatures, scheduling tire changes, and so on. Or, you can simply swap to winter tires when it's super cold outside and the road conditions start looking a little too iffy.