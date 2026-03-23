ZF 8 Speed Vs. Aisin 8 Speed Transmissions: How Do They Compare?

Turn the clock back to the 2008 model year. "Low" by Flo Rida (featuring T-Pain) was clogging up the airwaves, and the venerable Lexus ISF arrived on the U.S. market — the brand's first V8-powered sports sedan built to take on the BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C63.

The F's high-card was its 416 naturally aspirated horsepower, but what made its hand so hard to beat was the eight-speed Aisin AA80E automatic transmission, the first of its kind. Finally, a conventional auto that overcame the slushbox trope, yet provided more than one overdrive gear to improve overall fuel efficiency. Just imagine what that 18 mpg combined economy would've been without so many ratios in there?

What also makes this 'box great is that shifts take as little as 100 milliseconds – a match for the Ferrari F430 when it debuted. Then, the torque converter is locked between gears two through eight, which means the car feels more a manual transmission when you roll off the throttle: You feel the compression. It also could withstand a respectable amount of torque for its day: 406 pound-feet.

That being said, the Aisin has some drawbacks. Thanks to its mechanical makeup, there are actually two shifts happening when the driver feels just one. This is because, as Motor Frontier explains, there is a major load transfer between two internal clutches, and the shifting involves two elements to disengage and two elements to engage simultaneously shifting between third and eighth gear. The complexity impedes smoothness. And while the 406 pound-feet torque limit isn't bad for stock power, increasing output via aftermarket tuning can get near or even exceed that figure quite easily.