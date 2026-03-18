These Are Your Picks For An Exploration Car

Spring is in the air! The world is coming back to life, and wouldn't it be nice to explore it all? Maybe take a road trip, maybe go off-roading through your nearest national park, maybe just pick a direction on the compass and drive until you see something interesting. Regardless of your idea of exploration, though, your Miata likely isn't the tool for the job. That's why I asked you all for the best exploration car earlier this week.

You turned in a wealth of answers, a deeply unsurprising number of which came from Toyota. Surprisingly, though, not a single Hilux among them! I thought I'd maybe made a mistake, leaving out the Hilux and Hilux Surf as suggestions, but none of you beautiful people called me on the omission. Instead, you suggested everything from Sequoiae to Prii — and even a Subaru or two in between. Let's take a look at your picks for the best car to go exploring in.