What's The Best Car For Exploring?

I've been doing a lot of rock climbing recently, getting more seriously into a sport that I've previously only casually done as a fun hobby. What started as clambering over boulders now has me eyeing road trips to outdoor crags, dreaming about piling a car full of friends and gear and wandering out towards sheer cliffs. But while rock climbing realistically mostly takes place on pre-established routes, I love the idea that it's a skill you can theoretically take anywhere.

So, combining the ideas of crag trips and climbing anywhere, I've recently been thinking: What's the best car to go exploring in? Your definition of exploration might vary, but I'm thinking of a vehicle that can do a little bit of everything — maybe not set a blustering lap time or summit the hardest rock-crawling trails, but something that's comfortable on the highway and capable enough to get a little bit dirty.