What's The Best Car For Exploring?
I've been doing a lot of rock climbing recently, getting more seriously into a sport that I've previously only casually done as a fun hobby. What started as clambering over boulders now has me eyeing road trips to outdoor crags, dreaming about piling a car full of friends and gear and wandering out towards sheer cliffs. But while rock climbing realistically mostly takes place on pre-established routes, I love the idea that it's a skill you can theoretically take anywhere.
So, combining the ideas of crag trips and climbing anywhere, I've recently been thinking: What's the best car to go exploring in? Your definition of exploration might vary, but I'm thinking of a vehicle that can do a little bit of everything — maybe not set a blustering lap time or summit the hardest rock-crawling trails, but something that's comfortable on the highway and capable enough to get a little bit dirty.
My pick is the Forester XT
As a longtime Subaru girlie, my definition of an exploration car leads to the Forester XT. It's quick enough to get out of its own way, capable enough to trundle through dirt, and comfortable enough to sit on the highway for hours while you get out of the city. It's a good size too, especially the earlier Impreza-based models — big enough to hold plenty of climbing gear and road trip snacks, small enough to not be an absolute pain to park.
My pick for an exploration car is the Forester XT, but what's yours? You may have a different definition of exploring than me, and that's totally allowed here — just tell me what definition of exploration you're working with when you leave your pick down in the comments. Bonus points for stories about your own exploratory road trips, or any tips on where to buy trad climbing cams without spending millions of dollars.