How An Engine From 1816 Paved The Way For The Refrigeration Revolution

A Stirling engine in its most basic form is essentially a single cylinder with a piston-style "displacer" inside of it. The displacer isn't airtight, so there's a small air gap between it and the cylinder walls. Above and below the cylinder are metal plates. The bottom plate is warmed by an external heat source underneath it, and on the top plate is a piston attached to a wheel that's connected to the displacer. As the bottom plate warms, it heats the air at the bottom of the cylinder, which expands the air and pushes the piston up, turning the wheel and pushing the displacer back down.

As the displacer goes down, the hot air inside the cylinder rises to the top and the heat escapes through the top metal plate into the room's ambient air. That cooling effect sucks the piston back down, which then turns the wheel, and brings the displacer back up. As the displacer rises, it forces the air back down to the bottom of the cylinder, where it's reheated and the process repeats. That process will turn the wheel for as long as there's a temperature differential between the top and bottom plates. And it works in reverse, too, if the top plate is hot and bottom plate is cold.

How does that create cold air, though? Well, if you manually or mechanically turn the wheel instead of using a temperature differential, the moving air inside the cylinder will make one plate hot and one plate cold. If you scale that up by using a big Stirling engine with an electric motor to drive the wheel quickly, you can theoretically harness the cold air created from one of the plates.