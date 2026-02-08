Diesel Engines Need Air, Submarines Run Underwater, So How Do Diesel Submarines Work?

While diesel engines don't need spark plugs, they do need air ventilation for proper combustion. This is a problem for vessels traveling underwater, such as submarines. Yet diesel submarines exist and are used around the world. How is that even possible? Well, there is a difference in how power is generated inside a submarine and how that power is actually used.

Diesel submarines are equipped with one or more diesel engines, electric motors, and a large battery bank. The diesel engines are not used to propel the submarine when it is fully submerged. Instead, they operate only when the submarine stays on or just below the water's surface. The engines are basically just driving generators to charge the submarine's batteries, and provide propulsion while the vessel is surfaced.

Once the submarine dives, the diesel engines shut down entirely, and all movement depends on the electric motors powered by the stored electrical energy.