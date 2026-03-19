Chrysler's Sad Merch Shop Just Reminds Us Of When The Brand Mattered
Pretty much every automaker sells merch in some way. BMW has little memorabilia displays in its dealers, Ferrari has semen hats, even the Goodyear Blimp has merch. So it shouldn't be a surprise that Stellantis, master of branding, has stores for its various brands. What is surprising, though, is how truly bad the Chrysler store is.
Chrysler only offers one vehicle for 2026, the Pacifica, and I'm willing to bet that minivans don't exactly inspire mouth-frothing merch-buying excitement in people. The brand sells a few bits of merchandise for the Pacifica, some of which shows the minivan as it looked a full two facelifts ago, but the storefront largely trades on Chrysler's history: Classic logos, discontinued models, and even fully dead brands like Plymouth all feature extensively in the store. By piling together all these memories of what the company once was, though, Stellantis has just managed to make the current Chrysler feel even more irrelevant.
What is Stellantis doing here?
Dodge's storefront has merchandise of the new Charger EV doing a burnout, the brand's recently-resuscitated "fratzog" logo, and what I imagine to be the bro-iest cologne ever concocted. Chrysler's store, by contrast, has... t-shirts with 2004-era press shots of the first-generation 300C SRT8? A branded Ridge Wallet that costs nearly $100 more than an unbranded one? I guess the PT Cruiser holiday lights are kind of fun in an ironic sense, but that's about it.
Chrysler's merch store is just sad. Stellantis doesn't really feel like it's even trying with the brand — again, the only merchandise for the company's singular current model shows what that car looked like two facelifts ago. Like the brand, it seems the merch store would rather just look back at rosier days in Chrysler's history and pretend the current state of the company isn't really happening. It's a sad reflection of a storied brand, one that looks a lot better in the stories than in the light of day.