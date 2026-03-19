Chrysler's Sad Merch Shop Just Reminds Us Of When The Brand Mattered

Pretty much every automaker sells merch in some way. BMW has little memorabilia displays in its dealers, Ferrari has semen hats, even the Goodyear Blimp has merch. So it shouldn't be a surprise that Stellantis, master of branding, has stores for its various brands. What is surprising, though, is how truly bad the Chrysler store is.

Chrysler only offers one vehicle for 2026, the Pacifica, and I'm willing to bet that minivans don't exactly inspire mouth-frothing merch-buying excitement in people. The brand sells a few bits of merchandise for the Pacifica, some of which shows the minivan as it looked a full two facelifts ago, but the storefront largely trades on Chrysler's history: Classic logos, discontinued models, and even fully dead brands like Plymouth all feature extensively in the store. By piling together all these memories of what the company once was, though, Stellantis has just managed to make the current Chrysler feel even more irrelevant.