What's Your Favorite Gas Station Product Besides Fuel?

People get territorial about gas stations. Some drivers are more tribal about their preferred regional station chain than their favorite automaker. It's not because there's something special about a chain's mix of high-octane premium gas. Chains garner loyalty through other means, typically high-quality food and clean restrooms. Buc-ee's even threw an adorable mascot into the mix

But it's not like folks just love the gasoline more at their favorite stations. It's something else. So, what's your favorite gas product besides fuel? Yes, I know some swear by Costco's filling station for the low prices that are guaranteed by memberships. However, if you want to praise Costco for their cheap, delicious hot dogs, have at it. While gas station food doesn't have the best reputation in popular media, regional chains have used good eats to make an extra buck off customers. Whether it be a hoagie from Wawa or a brisket sandwich from Buc-ee's, food can get us inside the convenience store to pick up even more items with a much higher markup than gasoline from the pump.