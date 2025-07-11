Lamborghini Strips The Temerario Of Its Hybrid System To Go GT3 Racing

It's always difficult for a successor to live up to its predecessor, and Lamborghini has a tall task ahead of it. The Italian automakers unveiled the Temerario GT3 on Friday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The racing version of the upcoming hybrid sports car is set to replace Huracán GT3 now that production is ending of its road-going counterpart. The Huracán will be a hard act to follow after the venerable machine spent a decade in competition with major endurance victories at Daytona, Sebring and Spa.

The powertrain is the first significant difference between GT3 and production versions of the Temerario. Current GT3 regulations prohibit the use of hybrid systems, so the engine and its associated components had to be redesigned as a result. The GT3 car will still use the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, but with smaller turbos and a redesigned airbox. While the road-going engine can produce up to 789 horsepower, the powerplant will be restricted to 550 hp for the ruleset's balance of performance.