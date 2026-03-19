Those Yellow Crash Barrels Along The Highway Aren't All The Same

Have you taken a close look at those yellow crash barrels on the freeway? Probably not, and that's a good thing. You should keep your eyes on the road ahead of you instead of brightly colored distractions. While you were passing those barrels, though, you may have assumed that they were the same, but there are several different types of barrels, and what's inside varies, too. For example, several barrels lined up in a couple of rows are usually of varying weights. Some can be much, much heavier than others. An arrangement by order of weight helps to bring crashing vehicles to a gradual stop, instead of a sudden impact. It's a strategy that augments typical guard rails, and good to hear, since it turns out that highway guardrails aren't enough to stop some of the latest heavy EVs.

Weight isn't the only way these barriers, also called impact attenuators or crash cushions, are different from each other. Most are filled with sand (often mixed with salt), while some are filled with water. The barrels are designed to break on impact and need to be replaced after every crash. While these barriers both absorb kinetic energy from a crash, they do it differently. With sand-filled barrels, or "Fitch Barriers", the individual sand particles absorb the energy, which then gets dispersed as the sand scatters. The water-filled barrels use fluid dynamics to absorb the energy and dissipate in the water itself. Either way, it keeps the passengers of the crashing vehicle from absorbing the energy, which could otherwise cause serious harm.