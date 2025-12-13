Why Water-Filled Highway Crash Barrels Don't Freeze – Even In The Coldest Weather

If you've ever driven down a highway, you're probably familiar with the yellow barrels that shield the ends of hard barriers and other structures from head-on collisions. You're also likely aware that those impact attenuators are filled with either sand or water. This immediately raises a question: if the barrels are filled with water, do they freeze in winter weather and other cold areas? The short answer is no. However, the full explanation begins with the fact that the liquid inside those yellow drums isn't 100% water.

Yes, the barrels would freeze if they were filled with just water. It would also cause a myriad of other issues. The crash cushions would no longer be fit for purpose. Instead of a slowed impact, vehicles would slam into a solid block of ice, which is arguably worse than anything behind the barrels. Instead, impact attenuators are filled with a mixture of water and liquid magnesium chloride. The Federal Highway Administration states that the freezing point of a 21.6% magnesium chloride solution can be as low as -28 degrees Fahrenheit. Adding it is a low-maintenance method of preventing liquids from freezing.