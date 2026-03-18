When Cheap Is Costly: These Depreciated Cars Are Perfect For A Bottomless Budget

Ah, depreciation. For the new-car shopper, it's a curse, a hidden force that can eat away at the value of your exciting purchase from the very first minute you step inside it. Some cars lose over 25% of their initial value in the first year, and then go on to lose more than 60% after just five years on the road. It certainly takes a bit of the shine off new-car ownership, but that shine redirects onto the used-car market, where bargains can be found.

Naturally, if a new car sheds 50% of its value, that equates to a car that can be had for half-off on the used market. Sure, you'll have to put up with some wear and tear from thousands of miles on the road, but if you don't have a problem with a car that's lost its shiny new smell, your bank balance will be all the better for it.

That's the initial reaction, at least. See, a new car also comes with a comprehensive warranty, and perhaps even a service plan to ensure everything stays in top shape. Once the warranty period is over, then repairs and failures come down to you, in addition to maintenance, which only gets more involved as a car ages. So while the used car might be cheaper up front, looking after it is a whole other ordeal.

Here are five cars that have been hit harder than most by the depreciation stick, meaning they can look like relative bargains. However, keeping any of them running will demand you dip deep into your wallet, diluting their appeal.