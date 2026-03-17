Ford's Bizarre 'Calliope' V8 Was Built For Le Mans, But Never Made It

Even some die-hard Ford fans may be unfamiliar with the Calliope (that's kuh-lie-uh-pee) race engine, an incredibly rare V8 that was built exclusively for Le Mans.

The exact timeline is a bit murky, but as Dan Schoneck of Schoneck Composites explained in a video featured on REVan Evan's YouTube channel, it was around the time of the mid-'60s Le Mans Ford-versus-Ferrari era that Blue Oval started working on the Calliope. Mind you, this was just before the Commission Sportive Internationale (CSI) decided to virtually axe any hope for Ford's big-block engines participating in Group 6 racing. According to Schoneck, the race V8 would have probably ended up in the Mk IV GT40 (not the million-dollar track-only GT Mk IV, obviously), with Ford likely aiming for gold in the '68 season.

Much of the engine's details are still shrouded in mystery, as only three prototypes were built, with only one in Ford's custody — at the Henry Ford Museum. The whereabouts of the other two remain unclear. That said, Schoneck managed to visit the facility, photograph the engine, and collect as much information as he was permitted to. Technical details include a 4.34-inch bore and 3.60-inch stroke, meaning it's a fairly over-square engine. Ergo, plenty of revs. And it was fairly rev-happy, with the Calliope managing to push 630 horsepower at 6,300 RPM. Per Hot Rod, Ford was eyeing 800 horsepower with a redline set to 8,000 revs. Although testing was mostly limited to dynos, one of the prototypes eventually ended up in a Can-Am test car.