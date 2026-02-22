What're The Differences Between The Ford 427 And Chrysler 426 HEMI Engine?

There are many comparisons to be made against Ford's 427 engines and Chrysler's 426 Hemi. In the interest of keeping things fair, though, we'll focus on pitting the 426 against the Ford SOHC "Cammer," and not the 427-FE. Frankly speaking, it only makes sense to compare the two engines that were so good for oval racing that they both got banned. At least, Chrysler's Hemi V8 had NASCAR wins under its belt, unlike the Cammer, which never competed.

If you weren't aware, the Cammer was a direct response to the Hemi. It was basically a 427-FE with a single overhead camshaft, a quick and cheap swap, featuring cast-iron heads and a six-foot-long timing chain for the roller cam. The block's cylinder casing was reinforced, and the oiling system was upgraded, with later versions of the Cammer even getting aluminum cylinder heads, similar to the 426's racing version. Pre-'65 Hemis had iron head castings.

Perhaps the biggest thing shared by both the Cammer and the 426 is the hemispherical combustion chambers. So, by definition, the 427 Cammer was Ford's take on a Hemi V8 (as was the Boss 429 engine, in a way). Both the Cammer and 426 have two valves per cylinder, though Ford uses a narrower valve angle than the Hemi. Chrysler, however, used pushrod cams instead of the 427's SOHC design.

Something else of note is that the Cammer runs 12:1 compression while the Race-Hemi runs a much higher 12.5:1 compression ratio. However, the 427 could rev more — up to 7,500 rpm – while the 426 could only muster a lower 6,000 rpm ceiling. Although some sources point to the Race-Hemi still making power past 6,100 revs. Regardless, the real difference between the two engines can be found in the power figures.