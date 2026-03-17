Two-Thirds Of Parents Unworried Their Teen Driver Is A Dangerous Little Monster Behind The Wheel

Young drivers will always have two major disadvantages to deal with — their brains and decision-making abilities still developing and a marked lack of experience behind the wheel. That's why a teen's first car should be as safe as possible while also being cheap enough that you won't miss it when they inevitably crash. As bad as teen drivers are on average, you'd think parents would be more worried about their safety, but according to U.S. News & World Report, a new University of Michigan study found that only about a third of parents were worried their young driver will cause a crash.

Of course, it makes sense that parents would want to believe the best about their children, but especially considering how dangerous driving is in the U.S., how are more parents not worried their kids will screw up and crash? And yet, as U.S. News put it, "However, these worries don't appear to weigh heavily on parents. Nearly all parents believe their child drives as well or better than other young drivers, and only a quarter said they'd imposed consequences for unsafe driving habits, the survey found."

Wait, so not only are two thirds of parents not worried their kid might cause a crash, but about three-quarters wouldn't discipline their young drivers if they saw them driving dangerously? What the hell? I could maybe accept that most parents think their kids drive at least as well as other young drivers, but 75% of parents wouldn't step in if they noticed their kid playing with their phone while driving or not wearing their seatbelt? You're a parent! That's when you're supposed to intervene!

"Our report suggests a disconnect between parents' concerns about risky teen driving and their confidence in their own child's skills behind the wheel," Sarah Clark, Co-Director at the University of Michigan Health's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, said in a statement.