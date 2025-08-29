These Are The Best Cars For A Teen Driver

The world isn't really built for kids to move around in anymore. With nowhere to go and life increasingly online, fewer teens than ever are getting their driver's license. But not all kids can turn down the keys forever. Some teens are going to have to drive, so what kind of car do you give a barely grown bipedal ape with unhinged hormones and an underdeveloped brain? We asked you that very question earlier this week, and a good chunk of you answered, a manual of course!

OK Jalopnik readers, we get it; your kids are going to grow up right, knowing how to change their own oil and row their own gears. Nearly 180 responses and a good chunk of them mentioned a manual transmission, an option on offer on probably 10 percent of mass produced consumer cars on offer over the last decade. Let's be real though; driving stick is a bit of an affectation today and, once your kids are grown and deep into the EV era, driving stick will be like knowing how to run a switchboard or a word processor. Not that manuals won't exist, but it'll be reserved for a select few dorks (who will probably still be working at and reading this website.)

Besides manuals, you had other interesting answers, most of which involved old, reliable and slow cars. Can't say I can argue much with that take. Scroll through to see what your fellow Jalopniks recommend, and then make your parenting decisions accordingly.