Teen Speed Demon Who Killed Friend In 105 MPH Crash Could Get No Jail Time

Tague appears as a reckless and violent force, one that the parents of his 18-year-old victim want locked up according to the Detroit Free Press. They take issue with the possibility of what Michigan calls a "blended sentence," in which juvenile offenders on the cusp of adulthood can be sentences to rehabilitative therapy instead of prison — with prison remaining an option should the therapy prove fruitless. It's understandable that parents, violently stripped of their child, would want the person who shattered their family behind bars.

But the data on incarceration isn't so simple. Punitive measures like strict prison sentencing may feel better to many, particularly in terms of providing relief to victims and their families, but the data shows it may actually be less effective in preventing repeat offenses than a more rehabilitation-focused approach to crime prevention. Therapy may feel like a perpetrator is getting off easy, but it's proven to do a better job at keeping offenders from repeating their crimes. If the "easy" sentence could save another kid from the same fate, is it worth passing over the option in order to satisfy a victim's family? It's a question to big for a lowly car blogger to answer, but a question worth asking.