Drivers Behind The Wheel Of Two Fatal Ford BlueCruise Crashes Were Likely Distracted And Ignoring Warnings, NTSB Says

In 2024, two Mustang Mach-Es with Ford's BlueCruise hands-off driver assist system engaged were involved in fatal crashes, and now new information from the National Transportation Safety Board suggests that in both instances, the people behind the wheel were distracted — not looking at the road ahead as their crossovers drove down the highway.

During the investigation into a March 2024 crash near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, officials found that the driver, who was intoxicated at the time, may have been looking at her phone — which was out of view of the car's driver monitor system — in the seconds leading up to the crash that killed two people on the side of I-95. In the other crash that happened in February of 2024 in San Antonio, Texas, new information from the NTSB shows the driver was looking at the Mach-E's 15.15-inch infotainment screen just seconds before hitting a stationary vehicle at 74 mph — killing its driver.

Now, the NTSB says it will hold a public hearing on March 31 in Washington, D.C., where it will discuss key findings in both crashes. Board members will vote on the probable causes of both crashes as well as safety recommendations for Ford, it said in a statement. A final report is expected in the weeks following this meeting.

These fatal crashes not only triggered the NTSB investigation but also brought on one from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to TechCrunch. Last year, NHTSA said BlueCruise had limitations when it comes to detecting "stationary vehicles in certain conditions," and sent Ford a list of questions as part of an upgraded probe. That investigation is still ongoing.

Of course, Ford says BlueCruise is meant to be a "convenience feature" more than anything, and drivers are supposed to be ready at a moment's notice to take over if things go haywire. From the sound of it, there was some failure of communication of BlueCruise's capabilities or willful ignorance on the parts of the drivers, because — as we're about to discuss — both drivers ignored warning signs from their cars before getting into these crashes.