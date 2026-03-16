NASA Is Making A Nuclear-Powered Dragonfly Helicopter Straight Out Of Dune

Might there actually be aliens on Titan? This is why the chemistry is so exciting — these conditions are perfect for the formation of the organic building blocks of life. In other words, this is the closest we're ever going to get to what Earth looked like before life began. NASA says that the mission will even "search for chemical indicators of water-based or hydrocarbon-based life."

Titan has long been a celestial body of interest for NASA for this reason, but the moon has apparently guarded its secrets closely. Its thick, hazy atmosphere bedeviled attempts by telescopes to learn much about it. In 2004, NASA's Cassini spacecraft arrived to get some better imaging; a year later, Cassini dropped the Huygens probe on the surface, but the poor guy didn't even last a whole day. So at a total projected cost of $3 billion, the Dragonfly mission is hoping to give humanity its best look at Titan ever.

Launching on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy in 2028 and making moonfall in 2034, the explorer will propel itself over rivers, lakes, and (of course) dunes in the name of science. In this case, that thick atmosphere is a double-edged sword: it makes it easy for the rotors to carry Dragonfly around, but it's so dense as to make solar power unfeasible. Instead, this Dragonfly will go nuclear. Specifically, it will use a multi-mission radioisotope thermoelectric generator (MMRTG), containing plutonium fuel rods that heat up one junction of a close circuit to create an electric current. This is the same technology used in the current generation of Mars rovers.

So, a dragonfly-helicopter on a dune-covered world looking for signs of life? The spice must flow. Just watch out for the slow-moving rain.