Mars Rover Finally Gets Martian GPS (Sort Of), One Step Closer To Autonomous Planetary Exploration

Ever lose connection to GPS? Sometimes you're in a tunnel, sometimes your phone is acting up, and sometimes you're a robotic explorer on another planet hundreds of millions of miles away from the nearest positioning satellite. Yes, NASA's Mars rovers, triumphs of engineering and technology, have no idea where they are. While their on-board computers are smart enough to navigate around terrain and obstacles, they don't know where exactly they've ended up after a day of driving. But now, thanks to a little Ingenuity (literally), NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has figured out how to get the Perseverance rover to understand where on Mars it is. It's Martian GPS, sort of, and it's called Mars Global Localization.

It's all about navigating by landmarks. NASA has mapped every inch of Mars, so positioning consists of the rover looking for geologic features and then comparing that to the distance that the rover has traveled. Older rovers had to stop and process this information, but the Perseverance rover could do so on the move with a system called AutoNav. But as NASA explains, this method isn't perfect, and over the course of a day the rover becomes less and less certain that it understands its location. Eventually, the nervous little rover gets so uncertain that it goes into "ask for help" mode, halting in place and calling Mom, or in this case JPL. Along with its plea, it sends a panoramic image, which JPL engineers use to pinpoint an exact location. They send that information back to the rover, which can now continue on.

Over years and even decades, that phone-tag can slow exploration down a lot. Much better would be if the rover could actually think for itself. So just like a teenager needs to eventually learn to figure out their own problems, JPL wanted to find a way to get the rover to self-orient. They ended up finding one from something that hadn't been designed for it.