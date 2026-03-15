The Government Does Something Cool For Once: U.S. Postal Service Issues SoCal Lowrider Culture Stamps

This is a post for all of you car-loving philatelists out there. The United States Post Office, starting this past Friday reports the Los Angeles Times, is issuing a new collection of lowrider stamps, and they go so frickin' hard. Rooted in 1940s Mexican-American culture across the American Southwest, but widely associated with the Los Angeles area, lowriders are among the coolest sets of car enthusiasts on earth. These vehicles transcend their simple mechanical bounds and not only developed a community of modified car owners, but when done right, can ascend to the ranks of true artwork. You might think you keep your car clean and you know every inch of it by memory, but the lowrider guys take that to a whole new degree.

Each stamp plate comes with fifteen "Forever" stamps, three each of five different designs. Five extremely different lowriders were chosen for the project, including a blue 1958 Chevrolet Impala named "Eight Figures," an orange 1964 Chevrolet Impala named "the Golden Rose," a green 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme named "Pocket Change," a blue 1946 Chevrolet Fleetline named "Let the Good Times Roll/Soy Como Soy," and a red 1963 Chevrolet Impala named "El Rey."

This collection was developed by USPS art director Antonio Alcalá. It was Alcalá's collaboration with Beto Mendoza and Danny Alvarado that really brought these stamps to life, however. Mendoza, the editor in chief of Centerfoldz Magazine, provided photography of each of the cars in the collection, while pinstriper Alvarado provided custom color-matched flourishes to each stamp to provide additional eye-catching beauty and bring his own flavor to the traditional design.

It seems like almost everything the government is doing right now is aimed at making life worse and less stable for average Americans, but this is a tiny scrap of cool happening in a sea of bad.