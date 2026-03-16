The AMC Eagle Turbo-Diesel Was The Performance Version, And One Still Exists

Of course, we're using the term "exists" pretty loosely. The only known 1980 AMC Eagle Turbo-Diesel still remaining was last seen sinking into oblivion at the Rambler Ranch — home to a large collection of Nash, Rambler, and AMC products — in Elizabeth, Colo. It's a sad end for a car once billed, via Curbside Classic, as "The roughest, toughest luxury car in the world!"

But as you could tell by its Turbo-Diesel tag, this machine brought more than just upscale accoutrements to AMC's innovative Eagle. Owners, all seven of them in total, were also rewarded with a 3.6-liter I6 turbo-diesel engine that could deliver 150 horsepower and 219 pound-feet of torque — making this model the only Eagle to ever fly with diesel motivation.

The thought process was that with the U.S. facing another oil crisis in 1979 and efficiency regulations continuing to tighten, installing a diesel in the AMC Eagle would help keep it afloat. It was kind of a Hail Mary play, as AMC had already gamed the system into designating the Eagle as a "non-passenger car" for fuel-economy purposes and as a "light truck" for emissions. It set a precedent for AMC's spiritual successor, Chrysler, to follow when it claimed the same light-truck designation for PT Cruisers (including this pristine Turbo edition with just 1,700 miles and a manual transmission).

The thing is, whatever category best fits the Eagle, the price of the Turbo-Diesel variant didn't fit customers' bank accounts very well. At a time when you could get into the range-topping gas Eagle for $10,500 ($41,446 today ), customers had to cough up an additional $9,000 (an extra $35,525, for a total in today's dollars of $76,971) for the turbo treatment.